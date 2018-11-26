Banbury Judo Club welcomes VIP guest

Team GB Olympian and reality TV star Ashley McKenzie put members through their paces during a day long judo masterclass.

Ashley competed in both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 and has his sights set on Tokyo 2020 but took time out of his training to visit the club's headquarters at Blessed George Napier School on Sunday, November 25.

Ashley puts the seniors through some drills

The 60kg competitor has dyslexia and ADHD and entered the sport as an outlet and continues to advocate the benefits the sport can give to children and adults alike.

Spending five hours at the club Ashley took coaches and seniors through Ne Waza and Tachi Waza drills intersperseed with Randori.

For the juniors Ashley guided them through some fun warm-up exercises before going through some judo drills. He was accompanied by the club's coaches as part of their coaching re-validation.

The club said: "Banbury Judo Club would like to extend a big thank you to Ashley for taking the time out from his training and busy competitive schedule to take this masterclass."

The juniors got to spar with their Judo hero

To find out more about the club visit their website.