Banbury Judo Club welcome VIP Olympian

Aspiring judo practitioners will get a chance to learn from one of the UK’s best later this month as an Olympic competitor and European Championship medallist comes to town.

Ashley McKenzie first tried judo at the age of 11. Now 29 his list of achievements in the sport are many. In 2010, he became the second British athlete in history to be crowned an under-23 European Judo Champion when he competed in Sarajevo.

The 60kg competitor was also part of Team GB at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

In between Olympic duties Mr McKenzie won the gold medal at the 2014 European Championships.

He will be appearing at Banbury Judo Club at the Blessed George Napier School’s sports hall on Sunday, November 25, to teach a judo Masterclass. The day will be split into three segments beginning with a technical and practical Masterclass for seniors between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Between 5pm and 6.30pm there will be a technical and Randori segment for juniors.

The day will conclude with a technical and Randori segment for seniors between 6.30pm adn 7.30pm.

In addition to learning combative judo techniques the day will also allow coaches to be revalidated across all three segments.

Tickets are £10 for juniors, £20 for seniors to include both segments and £25 for coaches to include all three segments.

Money from the event will go towards funding Mr McKenzies road to Tokyo 2020.

For information and tickets visit www.banburyjudoclub.org.uk.