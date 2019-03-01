Banbury Job Fair returns with even more opportunities

Jobseekers will be able to get news of the district’s latest employment and training opportunities at the Banbury Job Fair.

Run by Cherwell District Council’s economic growth service, the event will be full of useful information for anyone looking to start a new job, whether they are currently in work or not.

Banbury. Town Hall. NNL-160305-155225009

It will run from 10.30am to 2pm at Banbury Town Hall on Friday, March 8, and attendance is free for all.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell’s lead member for estates and the economy, said: “There is a whole host of possibilities out there for people looking to make the next move in their career.

“It can sometimes be daunting reaching out to employers or thinking about the training you need to better your prospects.

“But the Banbury Job Fair is a friendly and informal setting which makes it the ideal way to discover opportunities for learning and careers development.”

There will be representatives from a wide range of sectors and industries present, including The Ministry of Defence, South Central Ambulance Service, HelloFresh, K2 Recruitment, Brandon Trust, Adderbury Day Nursery, and many more.

There will be lots of advice for jobseekers, including information on training courses and apprenticeships.

Lucy Barnfield, a recruitment specialist for Brandon Trust, said: “As a learning disability charity whose ratings from the Care Quality Commission are all now good or outstanding, it’s crucial we continue to recruit support workers of a high standard.

“We find the job fairs are invaluable for people who want to find out more about working for us, and for us to connect with people in the areas where we’re recruiting.”

There will be a range of information and advice services including drop-in appointments with the National Careers Service and information about apprenticeships and training opportunities.

For more information about the support available to jobseekers in the district, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/job-hunting.