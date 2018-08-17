Banbury Irish FC want to celebrate milestone with you

The start of next month’s football season will have special significance for Banbury Irish FC as they begin their 25th season of youth football. Over the last quarter century the club has seen hundreds of players enter the ranks at the age of five and progress all the way to the 16-year-old youth teams.

During that time many players have remained with the club in a coaching capacity.

To celebrate, the club are hosting a barn dance on September 8, and are inviting anyone with a past affiliation with the club to come along.

Paschal O’Sullivan, chairman of the club, said: “I am exceptionally proud and honoured to be part of such a fantastic football club. We are one of only few clubs of similar size in Banbury and we are very lucky to have such support from players, past and present.

“The upcoming barn dance will be a testament to the commitment and dedication of the teams.

“The past year has seen a fantastic fundraising effort for Katharine House and to top off the season, the club has been presented with the Oxfordshire Football Association Fair Play Award 2017/18, as well as being winners of league cups and finalist in county cups. I could not be prouder.”

For tickets email Terri at biafc25years@gmail.com.