Banbury Inner Wheel Club provides a ‘Christmas cheer’ to Banbury Foodbank

At their December meeting all members of Banbury Inner Wheel brought along donations of tins, packets of food and those Christmas treats and gifts to help those people and families in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those in our local community who need help with providing provisions when sometimes there might be a choice of keeping warm and purchasing foodstuffs and at this Christmas time; those special treats and gifts.

Inner Wheel member Catherine loaded up her car and delivered Christmas goodies to the St Francis Church on Thursday morning to hand over the bags of food and goodies to the Trussel Group Banbury Foodbank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager and volunteers of Banbury Foodbank were really pleased with all that our members had collected.

Car Boot full of goodies

There were 197 individual food items, 123 individual items of toiletries, gifts, children's socks, crackers, serviettes etc.

Inner Wheel members wish everyone in the Banbury Community a Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

If you would like to find out more about The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury please contact us at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please also look out for our Inner Wheel Posters which are displayed on notice boards around the Banbury Community. Inner Wheel clubs provide service to the local community, support national and international projects through friendship and fundraising.