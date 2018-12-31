Banbury hospice thanks 2018 supporters

Katharine House Hospice staff have issued a huge new year ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported the unit in 2018.

Press spokesman Chris Higgings said fundraising by many people havs helped the hospice care for more than 800 people.

“To everyone who has donated, run marathons, climbed mountains, baked cakes, raced cars or bikes, or boats - thank you,” he said.

“To people who chucked their change in a bucket or popped in to hand over a cheque, to Midnight Walkers and Santa Fun Runners, to carers, doctors and nurses, to volunteers who give up their time to care for people facing life-limiting illness w want to thank you and wish you a happy new year.”

It costs over £4.5m to provide the services Katharine House offers each year and the hospice only receives 25 per cent of that from the government.