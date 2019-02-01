Banbury hit by snow, but conditions remain good

While villages and outlining areas of town may be a little less accessible this morning the town centre is relatively clear.

1. Banbury Blizzard 2019 Apt name, High Street jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Banbury Blizzard 2019 Looking up the High Street jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Banbury Blizzard 2019 Outside of the town hall jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Banbury Blizzard 2019 Caste Quay entrance jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more