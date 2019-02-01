Broad Street

Banbury hit by snow, but conditions remain good

After days of waiting Banbury residents awoke this morning to find the town blanketed by snow

While villages and outlining areas of town may be a little less accessible this morning the town centre is relatively clear.

Apt name, High Street

Banbury Blizzard 2019

Apt name, High Street
Looking up the High Street

Banbury Blizzard 2019

Looking up the High Street
Outside of the town hall

Banbury Blizzard 2019

Outside of the town hall
Caste Quay entrance

Banbury Blizzard 2019

Caste Quay entrance
