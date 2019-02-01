Banbury hit by snow, but conditions remain good
After days of waiting Banbury residents awoke this morning to find the town blanketed by snow
While villages and outlining areas of town may be a little less accessible this morning the town centre is relatively clear.
1. Banbury Blizzard 2019
Apt name, High Street
jpimedia
2. Banbury Blizzard 2019
Looking up the High Street
jpimedia
3. Banbury Blizzard 2019
Outside of the town hall
jpimedia
4. Banbury Blizzard 2019
Caste Quay entrance
jpimedia
View more