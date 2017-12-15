Banbury gym owner becomes fitness champ

For the second time this year a Banbury fitness enthusiast has entered and won her inaugural competition.

Following on from the success of Kate Warner in March, Kasia Modrzejewska entered and won one of the two fitness categories she entered.

The open competition, not aligned to a specific organisation, was held in London last month with Kasia entering both the Fitness Ink and Bikini categories.

Kasia is no stranger to competition having won many ballroom and Latin dancing competitions so the prospect of being critically judged was nothing new.

Kasia said: “I thought I would be more nervous than I actually was, but it was exactly like dancing without the dancing. It wasn’t that bad, it was quite fun to be honest.”

Training for the competition at Kasia’s own KM Gym near to Banbury United’s football ground started just five weeks prior to the main event and was not initially in Kasia’s long term plans.

She said: “It’s a funny story because my first competition I was supposed to do in April 2018 then my friend found out about this competition and it was seven weeks out.

“I was looking at it and before I finally decided it was only five weeks out so I decided if I’m going to compete in April why not go just for fun, walk on the stage see what it looks like and get familiar with all the things you have to do.”

Not only did Kasia put herself through a vigorous weight lifting regime she also had to undergo extreme dietary restrictions.

She said: “Two weeks out you don’t have any energy because you don’t eat any fats or sugars. Basically anything that gives you energy you don’t eat.

“The last week is asparagus and fish and you have to eat it six times a day for four days then you have to eat it extra salty to stop the water. Then you drink about eight litres of water a day and you get really bloated.

“The last few days before the competition you eat carbs to pump your muscles up. The last day is loads of carbs, rice cakes with peanut butter, jam that kind of thing. It’s not a healthy thing to do.”

Kasia plans to enter every category she can in April.