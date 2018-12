1. February

Oxfordshire County Council launched a consultation into the cost of social care in hopes of raising an extra 1.9M. 'Still health related but much more celebratory was the BG special feature on Banbury charity Dogs for Good turning 30. The charity train assistance dogs for people with physical and mental disabilities so they can live life to the fullest. The charity later opened a Banbury training facility in 2000.'The month ended with the conclusion of a story brought to you in January as Ben Hornsby met the Banbury boy who had motivated him to go clean. Emmanuel Iqbal, 11, and Ben would reunite on the Jeremy Kyle show.

