Banbury Guardian readers wanted for talking service

Since 1980, Banbury Talking News (also known as Papertalk) has provided audio recordings of the Banbury Guardian to anyone within Banburyshire who finds it difficult to read newsprint.

Every Thursday evening, our volunteers produce a 90-minute recording, and then make duplicates for Royal Mail to deliver to our listeners, usually by the very next day.

Banbury Talking News is seeking additional volunteer readers.

Anyone who enjoys reading aloud; is passionate about the Banbury region, and about giving something to the community; and who could spare two hours on an occasional Thursday evening can apply.

Call 01295 269500 for more information.