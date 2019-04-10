Banbury great grandmother to be the next Tommy Lee?

Fulfilling a life long ambition a Banbury gran is living proof that it is never too late to try something new.

Inspired by her great grandson, seven year old Ayden Carrier, Jill Pridmore has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to learn how to play the drums.

In just her first week of learning Jill, who turns 83 next week, is being tutored by Jord Smith at MaxRock Drum and Guitar School in the Cherwell Business Village and has already mastered the iconic drum section of Queen's We Will Rock You.

Jill said: "We came to the open day and I've always wanted to have a go, so the kids said 'go on gran have a go'', so I did and I got the bug. The kids are chuffed to bits."

Jill, along with husband David share a passion for music at one point running a part time DJ business but life had got in the way of Jill's drumming ambition.

"I had kids and all my other hobbies but now I can sit down, that's fine, and see how I get on. I might be a complete disaster, but if I am I'll still have a go."

Jill with drum teacher Jord Smith

MaxRock is ran by father and son team Robert and Jord Smith who opened their doors to their first paying customer in June last year. Since then the drum and guitar school has gone from strength to strength with an ever increasing client list.

Robert, who looks after the business side of MaxRock, said: "It's mainly kids but we've got a smattering of adults that has started to build a bit. We have quite a lot of people in their 60s who have always wanted to play and who have maybe retired."

Jord, who is the hands on drum teacher, has developed his own teaching method, based on a lifetime in music, which uses character names from Star Wars or video games as an easy way to teach different bar timing patterns.

Jord said: "I grew up with dad who was a bassist who did gigs, ended up in the Birmingham rock scene, then moved to London and studied there for a good few years. I've done some work with signed and unsigned artists then ended up doing a lot of corporate work with teaching on the side.

"The teaching took over and I have been teaching for the last ten years now."

The facility has been designed by Jord and is set up for both individual and group lessons with a video feed and large flat screen TVs filming the tutors every move. Outside of London it is a unique find with Jill one of it's more unique clients.

Jill said: "I want to please the grand kids. I've always loved music but never tried anything really but this just opened the door and I thought 'well why not?'"