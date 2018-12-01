Banbury gramp is a two-time world bodybuilding champ

A bodybuilder from Banbury became a two-time world champion after impressing judges in Los Angeles – despite being a grandfather.

Henry Elsom took first place in the World Natural Bodybuilding Championships grandmaster (over-50s) category on November 17.

The 55-year-old was back at his desk at a wealth management firm in the town a few days later over the moon with his success.

“I’ve always wanted to win it as I thought it would be hard as I’m busy at work and going to the gym was getting tiring but it was all worth it,” he said.

Henry won the British natural title in October, meaning no drugs are allowed, which qualified him for the world championships. His first place builds on the world master category (over-40s) win he took in Slovakia in 2012.

Bodybuilding has been part of Henry’s life since he was 15 but he did not compete until his 40s. The sport has become a family affair as his son is a personal trainer and has taken part in competitions, while his grandson loves going to the events and watching Henry.

“That’s the best part of it for me. I think if my son wasn’t so into it then I wouldn’t have the same drive to train and eat strictly,” he said.

Henry said he has no intention of stopping and plans to compete for as long as he can – the over-60s title is up next.