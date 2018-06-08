Banbury goes Barking Mad for Dogs for Good

After a successful fundraising campaign one dog-loving business will allow a Banbury dog- loving charity the chance to provide the life changing gift of independence.

Dog sitters, Barking Mad Banbury have raised enough money through fundraising activities to sponsor a Dogs for Good puppy through his first year of training.

Puppy Prince, named for the marriage of Prince Harry and the birth of Prince Louis, was born on February 16 to one of Dogs for Good’s brood bitches, Brenda.

Barking Mad has raised more than £6,000 to date which will fund Prince’s first year spent with a volunteer puppy socialiser. The money will also pay for a puppy starter kit including a crate, bed, food, bowls, toys, identification, working jacket, collar and lead.

Peter Gorbing, CEO of Dogs for Good said: “As an organisation, Barking Mad has huge experience of the positive power of dogs and becoming a puppy partner to a dog that will go on to make a life-changing difference to someone will, I’m sure, be exciting and rewarding in equal measure.

“As such, we’re thrilled that Barking Mad has become a puppy partner to one of Brenda’s puppies as part of its commitment to Dogs for Good as its chosen charity for 2018.”

Andrea Cawley of Barking Mad Banbury said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the life-changing opportunities Dogs for Good provides.

“It’s extra special for Barking Mad Banbury as this wonderful charity is based right here in our town. Come and say hello to us at the Dogs for Good Fun Day on Saturday, June 16 at Stoneleigh Park.”

Barking Mad Banbury will continue fundraising for the charity with coffee mornings, quizzes and other events.