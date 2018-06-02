Banbury funeral directors Blossom Tree gives a voice to the lost

Since its opening in June 2013 Ed Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors quickly established a working relationship with Karen Hancox and Oxfordshire Sands.

Edd’s desire to offer comfort and services to bereaved parents was born from his family’s own personal tragedy.

Edd said: “It’s been really important to me to offer the service we provide to any families that go through that, particularly for me as we lost our first child at my mum’s funeral.

“My wife miscarried during the service which was in June 13 years ago and it’s something I have never forgotten.”

June is therefore especially significant to Edd and his family and each year they help others remember lost children and give their experiences a voice.

Edd said: “Every June we dedicate our display window to Sands and we have a little blossom tree and invite people we’ve either looked after or anybody who has lost a child to remember their name and hang a mobile from the tree.

“It’s a lovely way of remembering those children.”

He added: “The sad thing is there’s so many people out there that have gone through what we have gone through and don’t talk about it. People in there 70s and up will tell you sad stories about losing their son and they were just taken away from them.”

Edd and his team of funeral directors have sadly laid to rest many children but the first one had a significant resonance with Edd.

He said: “The day I got back to work after paternity leave for my second child when I was working elsewhere, the first call I took was a stillborn baby.

“Having come back from our own baby then seeing a baby in front of me that hadn’t made it was very hard. Seeing any children is always hard.”

“People who lose children will never forget, they never get over it.”

If you want to remember a lost child you can drop in to Edd’s Horton View location anytime through June.