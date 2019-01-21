Banbury Foodbank bolstered by donation

Edd Frost and Daughters presented Banbury Foodbank a cheque for £1,700.00 as a result of their Christmas Memorial Tree display.

Edd said: “Every year since establishing we have displayed a Memorial Tree within our premises window, this year we used our new office at Timms Road where families were given the chance to once more remember their loved ones within the display and at the same time raise money for such a worthy cause which supports families directly within our community.

He added: “We are so very grateful to those that have supported this cause this year and in the past and have been so pleased to be able to pass on larger and larger amounts each year to the Foodbank.”