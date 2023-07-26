News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Banbury firefighters now safer at work after taking on new breathing apparatus

Firefighters from the Banbury area are now safer at work thanks to a supply of new breathing equipment.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

The new equipment consists of improved face masks, body-shaped shoulder straps and hip belts, a backplate, and oxygen cylinders.

It was given to the Banbury firefighters thank to funding from Oxfordshire County Council and was tested by firefighters in "rigorous and thorough" hot temperatures.

Gabby Heycock, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service’s area manager for response and resilience, said: "This week’s launch of the new breathing apparatus is the culmination of months of hard work involving our local crews.

Most Popular
Banbury firefighters will benift from improved face masks, body-shaped shoulder straps and hip belts, a backplate, and oxygen cylinders.Banbury firefighters will benift from improved face masks, body-shaped shoulder straps and hip belts, a backplate, and oxygen cylinders.
Banbury firefighters will benift from improved face masks, body-shaped shoulder straps and hip belts, a backplate, and oxygen cylinders.

"We took part in a rigorous and thorough practical evaluation of the equipment in the sweltering heat in June and are delighted with the results.

"The safety of every firefighter is always a top priority, and our frontline teams have undertaken training, familiarisation, and kit fitting before rolling it out for continued use."

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshire County Council