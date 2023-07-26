Banbury firefighters now safer at work after taking on new breathing apparatus

Firefighters from the Banbury area are now safer at work thanks to a supply of new breathing equipment.

The new equipment consists of improved face masks, body-shaped shoulder straps and hip belts, a backplate, and oxygen cylinders.

It was given to the Banbury firefighters thank to funding from Oxfordshire County Council and was tested by firefighters in "rigorous and thorough" hot temperatures.

Gabby Heycock, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service’s area manager for response and resilience, said: "This week’s launch of the new breathing apparatus is the culmination of months of hard work involving our local crews.

"We took part in a rigorous and thorough practical evaluation of the equipment in the sweltering heat in June and are delighted with the results.