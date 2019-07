This week's winning numbers for the Banbury United FC Community Lottery are . . .

Numbers 10, 4 and 8, picked out by Pete Baxter and witnessed by Mark Allitt, Ken Hopkins, Kevin Preedy and Ricky Rea Jnr.

THe BUFC Community Lottery supports the club's community projects and the Keep The Horton campaign

There was not a winning ticket so today's £337.44 jackpot will rollover to next weeks draw on Friday, August 2.

The estimated rollover jackpot on the August 2 will be between £600 and £700.

Tickets can be purchased at select shops and the BUFC stand in Castle Quay.