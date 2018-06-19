Banbury fans hopeful after win in first England match

England fans in Banbury were both relieved and positive after England won the first game of their World Cup against Tunisia last night (Monday, June 19).
The country let out a collective sigh of relief after Harry Kane’s last gasp winner.
Tunisia looked like they would hold on for a point after equalising with a controversial penalty, after Kane’s opener.
But the Tottenham striker was in the right place in the dying minutes to earn the three points.
People around Banbury were proud of the performance and enjoyed the atmosphere as the country celebrated together.