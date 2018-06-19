Banbury fans hopeful after win in first England match

England fans in Banbury were both relieved and positive after England won the first game of their World Cup against Tunisia last night (Monday, June 19).

The country let out a collective sigh of relief after Harry Kane’s last gasp winner.

The Bell Inn in Grimsbury was packed for England's tournament opener, much to the delight of co-landlord Tom Allen. 'It was really busy, we have a big screen in the garden which was absolutely packed and a barbecue on so we did really well, as did England,' he said.

Tunisia looked like they would hold on for a point after equalising with a controversial penalty, after Kane’s opener.

But the Tottenham striker was in the right place in the dying minutes to earn the three points.

People around Banbury were proud of the performance and enjoyed the atmosphere as the country celebrated together.

Kelley Wallace is not a regular fan, admitting she had not watched an England game since 1990, but she enjoyed the Tunisia match all the same. 'The first half was good but slower in the second half. I think they will get to the semis or the final,' she said

Army veteran Lamin Sillah said he was proud of the team and was pleased they won as it has an impact on the town's atmosphere. 'It was going to be devastating if they drew as it would kill the vibe in town but as they won, everyone is happy and in good spirits,' he said.

Flawomir Rynkiewicz admitted he was more interested in the Poland game on Tuesday but he did keep up with the England match. 'I heard it was a good game,' he said. Flawomir said he often goes to The Musketeer to watch the games as it is a good atmosphere.

Superfan John Ward, who has St George flags in his car, was delighted England got the three points but was frustrated by VAR. He said: 'The VAR confused me and everyone I've spoken to, how can they give Tunisia's penalty but ignore the blatant fouls on Harry Kane?'