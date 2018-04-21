Banbury family backs supermarket’s strawberry fundraiser

The family of a Banbury youngster who had a rare and aggressive cancer is backing a sweet fundraiser in aid of the charity that supports them.

Alan Moulder, five, and his family are calling on shoppers to pick up promotional strawberries in Morrisons, where ten per cent of the sale value will go straight to young people’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Alan Moulder with a strawberry milkshake, one of the few things he could manage after his chemotherapy NNL-180419-120841001

CLIC Sargent has supported Alan and his family since was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma at three years old.

Alan’s mother Angela said: “After chemo, Alan had ulcers from his mouth right through his digestive system and could not eat.

“Jenny, one of the nurses at John Radcliffe Hospital, made him a strawberry milkshake which he managed – and that was all he could manage.

“When the ulcers cleared he could only eat soft stuff like strawberries, raspberries and melon. Even now strawberries are one of his favourite foods.”

Morrisons is reintroducing the charity packs of its own British strawberries, after raising £62,000 for CLIC Sargent last year through the promotion.

The money will help Morrisons achieve its target of £8m over three years, to transform the support the charity can give to children, young people and their families following a cancer diagnosis.

Some of that money will enable CLIC Sargent to extend the grants it offers to families to help with the costs that mount up from day one.

The charity’s research shows that cancer costs families £600 on average each month.

Alan’s father Barry added: “CLIC Sargent was an incredible support to our family throughout our journey. We had a social worker who came to see us very early on. She gave us a £170 grant to help with finances, for things like travel.

“For families like ours who live a 90 minute round trip from hospital, petrol costs start to mount up quickly.

“That grant meant we could focus on Alan and the needs of his older brother David rather than worrying about the costs building up.”

The strawberries are available in stores or online – or donate to Morrisons £8m appeal at clicsargent.org.uk/morriso

