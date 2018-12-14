Banbury estate agent raises over £3,000 for charity

Banbury businesswoman Sarka Wilde has raised more than £3,000 for charity – and celebrated her firm’s fifth anniversary in the process.

Sarka is the managing director of Distinct Estate Agents and recently held a party at Banbury Cricket Club in aid of the Good Grief Project, a charity supporting families bereaved following a loss of a child. A total of £3,227 was raised.

Sarka said: “I’m thrilled we could support this amazing charity whilst celebrating business success with our business associates and clients. I like to give back to the local community and like to connect meaningful with fun, hence a fundraising party to support an amazing charity The Good Grief Project; charity that is very close to my heart.”

The money will pay for residential Active Grief Retreats, which help find creative and active expression for families who have suffered the death of a child or young adult.