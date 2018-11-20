Banbury dog owner gets court ban

A woman who left a puppy to suffer with an untreated injury has been banned from keeping dogs for eight years.

Athena Nicholle Keene, 28, formerly residing on Danesmoor, Banbury, now of Wolverhampton, was sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to a puppy, named Lola, when she appeared before Banbury magistrates on November 12.

Lola's leg was found to be broken

Keene had failed to appear at a previous sentencing hearing at Banbury magistrates in November 7.

Lola was rescued by the RSPCA after concerns were raised about Keene’s failure to provide treatment for the severe injury for five days in April this year.

Keene, who was living in Banbury when the offence took place, had taken Lola to a vet on April 20 where it was discovered she had a broken leg, which Keene claimed had been caused by something falling on her.

Lola was given painkillers but her owner failed to heed veterinary advice and took her away with no further treatment.

Keene remained non-contactable for the next five days until concerned people contacted the RSPCA on April 26 who then visited Keene and discovered Lola was being left to suffer without the medical care she desperately needed.

RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “It is incredible to think that Lola was left to suffer and struggling in pain and that this agony was prolonged by the neglectful lack of action by Keene.

“There is never an excuse for leaving an animal to suffer needlessly where there is clearly an urgent need for veterinary treatment. Our pets are reliant on us and when an animal is injured it’s an owner’s duty to ensure they receive the veterinary care they need.

She added: “There was no evidence to prove that the injury was deliberately inflicted but it is clear that there has been a failure to protect Lola from injury, and a huge failure in not providing appropriate treatment at the time of her injuries.”

Keene was disqualified from keeping dogs for eight years, which cannot be appealed for five years.

She was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £385 in costs.

Lola has since recovered and found a loving new home.