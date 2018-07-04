Banbury dance school’s auction to raise money for new floor

One of Banbury’s longest established dance schools is on a huge fundraising drive to make its new premises a big hit.

The Julie Bruce Dancing Academy has moved to new, purpose-built studios at the Magenta building, close to Banbury Gateway.

The Julie Bruce Dance Drama Academy, Banbury. From the left, Helen Tooby, Magenta Branch Manager, Julie Bruce and Tee Lily. NNL-180307-165836009

And while teachers and students are delighted to be in a superb new space, they need to raise the money for a sprung dance floor.

Charlotte Wilson, who has danced with the academy for over 25 years, is helping the fundraising drive which continues with a huge auction of promises.

“We are frantically trying to raise funds after our move from the Dupius Centre at St Johns Church which was unable to house the rapidly growing school,” she said.

“We are raising money to kit out the new studio and this money will go towards a new sprung dance floor.”

The list of promises is at https://www.32auctions.com/juliebruce and includes all sorts of promises, from meal vouchers to treatments, hairdressing sessions, child care, dog walking, flowers, cakes and much more.

There are computer repairs, a lift to the airport, babysitting, tickets to tourist attractions, children’s horse riding lessons, personal fitness tuition and a photo-shoot.

Ms Wilson said the move to the Magenta building had been carried out rapidly with a lot of help in the form of donations from parents and also local business including John Nichols and Aveco Electrical Systems.

For those wishing to donate a promise to the auction contact Julie Bruce on 07526 898134.