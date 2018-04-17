Banbury cyclists’ club launches Go-Ride scheme

Young people wanting to experience freedom on two wheels can pop along to Banbury Star Cyclists launch of a Go-Ride scheme for the town.

Go-Ride clubs provide cycling activities for young people in a safe, traffic-free environment with 60 per cent of the riders on the British Cycling Team having started their career at a Go-Ride club.

Banbury Star Cyclists is launching the club this Saturday, April 21, at Banbury Rugby Club, Bodicote Park, on Oxford Road, between 9.30am and 11am.

Star Cyclists has become one of the 350 official HSBC UK British Cycling Go-Ride clubs in the country, which also includes clubs in Bicester and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Any child aged between seven and 16 with a bicycle can come along although numbers are limited so people are asked to register with the club at goride@banburystar.co.uk.

Go-Ride will be run by DBS-checked club members with coaching and first aid qualifications and will include regular term-time sessions held at a safe off-road venue with parking and toilets, training and a variety of competitions for all age groups and abilities, for example, short circuit races on tarmac and grass, cyclo-cross and mountain biking.

Any type of bike will be welcome and club membership not required. Each session will cost £2.

The club has also created a ‘rising stars’ section to provide junior members with a sense of identity and inclusion. Rising star members will also be able to influence club policy and direction.

Further details can be found on the Go Ride link at the club’s website which can be found at banburystar.co.uk.