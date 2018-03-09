Banbury couple running London marathon for respite centre

A Banbury woman is raising money for a respite centre for disabled children where she works by running the Virgin London Marathon with her firefighter husband.

Rachel said: “I’m a project worker at the centre and we have more than 30 children who come for respite care.

“I thought it would be lovely to do something for them and we do marathons quite a lot but to do the London one for them will be special.”

The keen runners decided to support Rachel’s workplace as they know first hand the difference any amount of money will make to the service.

Usually funds raised would go to Barnado’s for it to decide how to spend it but Rachel has made sure the money will go directly to the Sycamore Centre.

“We have a long list of things we’d like for the centre so if we can get anything with the money we raise that would be great,” she said.

“Some kids have been there since they were really young but they get to 18 and have to go somewhere else so it would be nice to have a treat or to take them somewhere.”

Simon works as a firefighter in Oxfordshire, having previously been based in Banbury.

The pair, who ran the London Marathon last year for Cancer Research UK, may do it again next year for The Firefighter’s Charity, Rachel said.

The couple are concentrating on this year’s race for now, which is on April 22.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-piper6.