Banbury couple lights up home in aid of Dementia UK

Banbury couple Darren and Carla Cooper have filled their garden with Christmas lights and decorations to raise funds for Dementia UK.

The pair chose the charity after seeing how the disease had affected Mrs Cooper’s grandmother, who is now in a specialist home that is able to meet her needs.

Carla and Darren Cooper's festive display at their Harlequin Road home NNL-181112-224223009

“We wanted to raise money for this charity because of Carla’s nan. We’d seen how others have raised money for charities by creating lighting displays and thought we could do the same,” said Mr Cooper.

“I’ve always loved Christmas and this seemed a good way to raise money for a good cause.”

The couple’s home in Harlequin Way on the Hardwick Estate has been transformed into a festive spectacle and when thieves made off with one of four small Christmas figures this week, supporters offered replacement lights to keep the colourful display shining brightly.

Mr Cooper said he hopes donations that have been made by neighbours and other supporters might top £500 by the new years.

Illuminated Santas are at the heart of Darren and Carla Cooper's Christmas lights display

Those wishing to donate should call Mr Cooper on 07498 781262.