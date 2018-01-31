Banbury council budget aims to make town better

Banbury Town Council members agreed to a budget for 2018/2019 geared to make the town a better place to live, work and visit at a meeting last night (Tuesday, January 30).

The town council’s portion of the total council tax bill will stay at £122.12 for Band D properties, meaning it has not increased since 2010.

Proposing the budget at a meeting on Tuesday, council leader Kieron Mallon said the plans would make the town more attractive to residents and tourists.

“There are challenges. One of which is to regenerate the town centre – and the town council will play a full part in the BID (Business Improvement District) process to keep the old streets alive and thriving,” he said.

“Our annual events play an important part in encouraging people to come to the town centre – and in addition we will put everything we can into other initiatives that will promote ‘old’ Banbury while embracing the ‘new’.

“This budget is the pay-off for many years of good housekeeping and being prudent with taxpayers’ money and we are looking forward to another year of making Banbury a great place in which to live, work and play.”

Plans to increase leisure facilities in the town including revamping Bridge Street Park, the skate area in Spiceball Park, St Mary’s Plaza and the sensory garden on Oxford Road opposite Banbury House Hotel.

As well as building a football pitch on the former cattle market and resurfacing the footpaths in People’s Park.

Cllr Mallon added: “It is our duty to look after the town’s public buildings and in 2018 we will improve the look of the town hall.

“The outside will be cleaned to make this magnificent Grade Two listed building a truly outstanding focal point to be proud of.

“It is anticipated that the clean-up will boost the town hall as a hiring venue – particularly for weddings and civil ceremonies.

“It means we can look at this part of the budget as an investment for the future.”