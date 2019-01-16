Banbury company seeks volunteer 'cuddlers'

Dog cuddling is just one of the benefits being offered by Barking Mad Banbury as an antidote to the problem of loneliness as it seeks more volunteer, temporary hosts.

For those who are retired or work from home and are spending large chunks of time alone, caring for a four-legged companion on a temporary basis and meeting other

like-minded dog lovers could help to overcome feelings of isolation.

Could you provide a holiday home for our four legged friends?

Loneliness is not a preserve of the elderly as a study from the Office for National Statistics suggests young adults are more likely to feel lonely than older age groups as advances in technology, an increase in the use of freelancers and remote working practices increase.

Andrea Cawley of Barking Mad Banbury said: “Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working alone under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can’t be fixed by any kind of app.

"Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles, far better than any virtual hug, but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime, increasing the likelihood of adhering to New Year fitness resolutions.”

The community of Barking Mad host families mainly consists of active retired people and those who either work from home, or have extended periods away from work. It offers the opportunity to care for dogs in your own home, while their owners are away on holiday.

Hosts experience all the benefits of dog companionship without any of the emotional or financial responsibilities of full time pet ownership.

To find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, you can call Andrea on 01295 477295 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/oxfordshire/banbury.