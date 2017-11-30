Banbury commuters: keep your eyes peeled for flashmob for Syria

Banbury commuters coming home from work in London tomorrow, Friday, should keep their eyes peeled for unusual activity at the train station.

At around 6.05pm, a choral flash mob will descend on Marylebone Station to sing Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Forty professional singers, conducted by Nicholas Cleobury and accompanied by trumpeter, Kevin Kay-Bradley, will sing the iconic piece, followed by carols on the station concourse, all in aid of Singing for Syrians.

Singing for Syrians is a nationwide campaign from The Hands Up Foundation, encouraging people to hold concerts and events to raise funds and awareness for some of Syria’s most vulnerable people.

All money raised goes to projects helping Syrians inside Syria (where possible), including paying doctors’ wages in rural southern Aleppo, running a kindergarten in Idleb and funding a number of prosthetic limb clinics.

It is estimated over 30,000 Syrians, children and adults, are amputees in need of urgent treatment.

For live flash mob updates and videos, visit @handsupfound on twitter, on instagram @thehandsupfoundation and on facebook.com/HandsUpFoundation and use the hashtag #singingforsyrians.