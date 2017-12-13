Banbury Citizens Advice branch wins £34,000 grant to help people in debt

The Citizens Advice branch covering Banbury and the surrounding area has been awarded nearly £34,000 to support people in debt thanks to the public’s help.

Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire and South Northamptonshire won a £33,839 grant from NatWest as part of its Skills and Opportunities Fund.

The Banbury-based organisation will use the funding for its Money Academy scheme which provides help and support to those struggling financially in numerous ways.

Chief executive Pat Wood said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding as it will help us support those who are struggling with debt and also support people who may not have debt but want to be more prepared and financially resilient in these challenging economic times.

“If you would like support please email money.academy@citizensadvicenosn.org.uk or call 01295 221456.”

Located in Banbury, Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire and South Northamptonshire is one of 12 organisations from across the midlands and east of England to be awarded a share of the £200,000 funding pot following a public vote.

The grant will be used by online/class-based workshops, mentoring support and coaching, opportunities to become a mentor and help towards accredited qualifications and employment.

NatWest’s fund aims to help people in some of the most deprived communities help themselves to move towards a better future, with improved financial skills and/or self-employment prospects.

The bank’s midlands and east regional board chairman Janat Hulston said: “Through the Skills and Opportunities Fund, we have been able to support a range of programmes across the Midlands and East of England in their development and delivery, and like those programmes that have won previously, Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire and South Northamptonshire has created a fantastic programme through the Money Academy which will have a positive impact on the local community.

“The impact of these projects, which are helping people to build new skills, get into work or start their own business, is fantastic and I would encourage anyone who wasn’t successful this time to try again when applications open early next year.”