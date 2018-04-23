Banbury chocoholics go on the wagon for charity

A Banbury company has raised £100 for charity by completing a month without chocolate and other snacks.

The fundraiser, code named Dechox, was the idea of the team at Water Babies Bucks and Beds, in he Middleton Road and involved the chocolate loving staff to give up their favourite snack for the entire month of March.

Staff members who fell off the wagon placed a donation in a ‘chocolate jar’ and the team’s lack of willpower amounted to £50.

To congratulate her colleagues for their combined efforts, manager Tamsin Brewis doubled the funds to £100 which was presented to the British Heart Foundation.

Tamsin said: “In order to raise as much money between us as possible, we put more effort into encouraging each other’s failure than trying to resist temptation ourselves.

“As I predicted, most of us fell of the wagon, more than once, but it was all great fun, and for an important reason too.

She added: “We all know someone who has been affected by heart disease, in one way or another, so this was a great opportunity for the team to give back.”

After 31 days of chocolate sobriety the team treated themselves to an Easter egg or two at the beginning of April.