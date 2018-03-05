Banbury chef preparing for Kilimanjaro challenge

A chef from Banbury is busy preparing for a gruelling walk up Mount Kilimanjaro later this year in aid of Katharine House Hospice.

Jordan Blencowe hopes to raise funds for the hospice by trekking to the top of Africa’s tallest mountain at nearly 6,000m above sea level in July.

The 23-year-old cook at The Whately Hall Hotel likes to keep fit but said he has never taken on a challenge like this before.

“I’ve never done much climbing or walking, I’ve never been up a mountain, so I’m completely out of my comfort zone but I’m sure it will be fine,” he said.

Jordan said he decided last year to do some sort of physical challenge for charity – after spending time searching for an activity of considerable difficulty, he chose the Kilimanjaro climb.

The chef, who was born and bred in Banbury and lives in Bretch Hill, decided to walk in aid of Katharine House as the hospice has supported his family in the past.

“I’ve had a couple of family members pass away in recent years and I’ve always been a support of the hospice as have my family so I thought it’s a great charity to do it for, plus everyone around Banbury knows them,” he said.

Jordan said his family think he is ‘a bit crazy’ but they have been very supportive, as have his colleagues at the Banbury hotel.

He has been going on long walks along the canal to prepare for his trek, which he begins on July 25.

Jordan is hoping to raise £4,500 with his challenge, having already had more than £1,000 donated.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jordan-blencowe.