Banbury charity’s funding boost

Young Adults in Banbury are set to be given potentially life-changing opportunities thanks to a generous donation from St James’ Place Charitable Foundation to Banbury charity Nicodemus.

Nicodemus works in the UK and in Guatemala with young adults aged 16 to 25 years from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing unconditional social, relational and economic support to help them make the right life choices and realise opportunities not otherwise available.

The charity’s Youth Leadership Programme (YLP) UK started in 2014, in Banbury, and is centred on a mentoring structure which provides group and long term 1-2-1 mentoring for those who want it, while also including all young people in monthly activities.

The funding will help support the charity’s desire to see young adults in Banbury, and throughout the UK, reach their full potential and escape the grips of poverty and isolation that so many find themselves in.

Over 90 per cent of the youngsters Nicodemus interacts with have experienced some form of abuse, family breakdown, homelessness and/or mental health conditions and have been in some form of residential or foster care.

Alice (name changed), the first mentee as part of the YLP Banbury, said: “When you think of ‘mentoring’ you think of guidance, making right life choices and reaching your ambitions but this is so much more.

“My mentors have helped me in many ways; from career, housing advice, teaching me right from wrong, to how to cook roast potatoes. They have been my friend. They have given me hope through setbacks and helped me build my confidence again. They make me aspire to be a better person. So, mentoring is more than guidance. It’s hope, friendship and a blessing.”

Gary Bricknell of Banbury’s Bricknell Wealth Management who represent St. James’s Place, said: “Knowing the charity Nicodemus and the passion and great work they have for helping young adults, I only felt this aligns with the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation theme of helping those less fortunate than ourselves, so the foundation is very proud to support Nicodemus.”