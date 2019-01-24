Banbury Chamber of Commerce announce date of Golf Day

Spring is still someway off but bookings for theChamber's annual golf day are now being taken.

This years event is the 16th Chamber golf tournament and will take place at Cherwell Edge Golf Club on Thursday, April 4.

The day begins at 8.00 am with tea and coffee and bacon sandwiches and score cards and rules will be relayed to competitors.

Tee time is 9am and each round is played under Texas Scramble Rules and will include team and individual prizes.

The 18 hole round will also feature a charity hole where all proceeds will be donated to BCOC member charities.

An individual round costs £50.00, plus booking fee, a team of four costs £180.00, plus booking fee.



Companies are being invited to sponsor a hole with the opportunity to display company banners and distribute company information during the two course lunch. Cost of hole sponsorship is £75, plus booking fee.

Display banners should be set up on the morning of April 4.

To find out more or to book a place click here.