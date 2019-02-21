Banbury carparks closed ahead of major work

Preparatory works mean two Spiceball car parks are now closed to the public.

The Spiceball Park north car parks have been closed to vehicles although pedestrians still have access and the footbridge remains open.

Preparatory works are now being carried out before the car parks are handed to the contractor next week to allow for the installation of site cabins. It is expected that the car park will remain closed while major works are taking place.

Notices placed in the car parks in advance of this have contained details of the closure and the work taking place to warn regular users.

Alternative long stay parking is available in Compton Road, Bolton Road, and Riverside car parks.