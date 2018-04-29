Banbury care sisters show how anything is possible

Three sisters who grew up in care want to show people anything is possible regardless of where you come from.

Robyn Hughes, 21, from Banbury, was taken in to care at the age of six along with her sisters Edwyna and Louise, then four and seven respectively.

Robyn Hughes and sisters' poster for Fixers NNL-180427-113110001

Despite studies revealing only six per cent of care leavers attend university, the trio has beaten the odds by going on to higher education.

They have teamed up with Fixers, the campaign to give young people a voice, to create a poster entitled Don’t Limit our Horizons in a bid to dispel negative stereotypes of young people in care.

“I want to change people’s views and opinions about children in care,” said Robyn, who is a professional nursery worker after studying child care at Banbury and Bicester College.

Robyn and her sisters initially lived together with the same foster family for seven years, but were later separated.

Edwyna, 19, who is studying film and TV at Aberystwyth University, says she finds it difficult to tell people about her past and feels like care leavers are often downtrodden by society.

“I’m tired of people assuming I am a certain way because I grew up in care,” she said.

Oldest sister Louise, 22, who is working as a teaching assistant after attending Aberystwyth University, added: “I am incredibly proud of where we’ve all got.

“Being in care doesn’t define who you are. My message to young people in care is use your status to turn that negative stereotype of care kids on its head.”

Fixers works with young people aged 16-25 across the UK by providing them with professional resources to help them campaign on issues they feel strongly about.

For more information, visit www.fixers.org.uk.