Banbury care home to give free dementia talk

A Banbury care home will host a free event for families caring for those living with dementia to learn more about the disease.

Renowned dementia specialist, Dr Nori Graham, will be visiting Highmarket House on North Bar Place on Thursday, January 18 between 2pm and 4pm.

Sally Matthews from Highmarket House Care Home in Banbury receives the Dignity in Care Award from Oxfordshire's Lord-Lieutenant, Tim Stevenson OBE NNL-170512-113740001

Dr Graham will give a talk to help people understand what it is like to live with dementia. There will also be support and practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are lost, as well as useful tips on how to overcome communication barriers.

After the event there will be a Q&A session and a chance to talk with the home’s dementia champion Sally Matthews who has recently received a Dignity in Care Award.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the team at Highmarket House, as well as take a closer look at the care home.

Highmarket House manager, Julia Hedley, said: “Here at Highmarket House we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after a loved one living with dementia.

“The aim of the event is to help people discover positive approaches to caring for loved ones and to support them to lead independent and fulfilled lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people to Highmarket House for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

To book your place at this free event call Sally Matthews on 01295 297 652, or email sal ly.matthews@careuk.com.