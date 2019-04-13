Banbury care home showcases resident’s lifetime of paintings

A care home in Banbury has showcased a lifetime of paintings from one of its residents in a special art exhibition weekend for family and friends.

Audrey Olds, 82, has been a passionate painter since her school days, holding successful exhibitions across Warwickshire and securing many commissions over the years.

Audrey Olds' art exhibition at Highmarket House care home in Banbury. Photo: Highmarket House

The exhibition at Highmarket House was held over tea and cake in the care home’s lounge and café area.

Care home manager Francine Summers, said: “Residents are at the heart of everything we do here at Highmarket House and we love to go the extra mile to celebrate their passions and lives.

"We worked closely with Audrey’s family to host this exhibition and all had a lovely weekend admiring her work, which spanned landscapes, portraits flowers and animals.

“Audrey and her family thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition, with Audrey especially proud to see everyone appreciating her lifetime work.”