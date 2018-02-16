Banbury care home residents remember loved ones with radio DJ

Residents at a care home in Banbury enjoyed a day of Valentine’s Day-themed activities including live music and a tea dance hosted by Bob Dainty from Banbury FM.

The Ridings Care Home residents and their families wrote messages to remember their loved ones and attached them to red balloons to release into the sky.

Activity co-ordinator Claire Blow said: “Today has been a very special day bringing families and friends together on Valentine’s day, a celebration that at times can be hard for residents that no longer have their husbands or wives with them.”

“We wanted the celebrate this day of love for everyone making it an inclusive celebration.”