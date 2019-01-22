Banbury care home residents flock together for national birdwatch

Care home residents have their binoculars at the ready for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend.

Highmarket House has organised a variety of activities including making bird feeders, food and cakes from Saturday to Monday.

While Banbury Ornithological Society will also give a talk about local wildlife.

Home manager Julia Joy explained why taking part in the Birdwatch is important for residents at Highmarket House.

“It may be one of the first events of the year, but the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch is always a highlight for residents and team members alike," she said.

“Spending time outdoors and connecting with the nature around us can prove to be beneficial for both the physical and mental wellbeing of older people – particularly those living with dementia.

"While it is a calming, peaceful activity, the distinctive sounds and vibrant colours of the garden are also great for providing sensory stimulation for residents.

“We’re delighted to be taking part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey once again this year, and to be playing our part in such an important study.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Banbury Ornithology Group to the home to help us find out which types of wildlife we are sharing our garden with."