Banbury care home owner puts on a dancing show for residents

The owner of a Banbury care home and her partner treated residents to some ballroom dancing at their request on Wednesday (November 14).

Julie Richardson Nursing Home residents took the short trip to the Dupuis Centre to watch the care home's owner, Madeline Taylor, and her partner, Andrew Spalding, and some even joined in.

Madeline Taylor and Andrew Spalding dancing for residents

Banbury Dance Classes provided the music as the pair, who often dance on cruise ships, did a range of dances from the cha-cha to the tango and everything in between, with requests coming from residents.

Family members came along too and joined in with the dancing, before tucking in to cupcakes and tea.

Ms Taylor said: "We asked them what they wanted to do and they said they wanted to see a dance so this is what we're doing, so they actually chose to come here.

"The residents are joining in which is really, really good, and a lot of residents, when you talk to them, actually met their husbands and wives at a dance years ago and they all remember these songs.

(L-R) Andrew Spalding, Madeline Taylor, Joan Woodruff and Brian Woodruff

"So even if they can't dance or they can't join in, they can hear it, and when they go back to the nursing home, their wellbeing, the way they feel, is much better for the next two hours than it would have been had they not done it."

Joan Woodruff, 85, came with her husband Brian, 78, who has dementia and stays at the nursing home on Dashwood Road, and got involved with the dancing.

"It's the first time I have been to something like this and it's very nice, it's just a bit different and I never thought I would be dancing," she said.

Care home manager Jayanthi Antony said they arrange a trip out every month and thought it was great to see the residents enjoying themselves.

Madeline Taylor dances with a resident while care home manager Jayanthi Anthony claps along. Photo courtesy of Julie Richardson Nursing Home