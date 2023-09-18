There were happy scenes at Barchester’s Glebefields Care Home in Drayton, Banbury recently, as staff and residents celebrated the home receiving a 5-star Food Hygiene Rating by the local authority on 14th September 2023.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The achievement is the highest rating a care home can receive from an Environmental Health officer, and shows the home has complied with all the statutory obligations; showing outstanding food hygiene standards.

General Manager, Nisha Shaji commented “Following the unannounced inspection, we’re extremely pleased to have been awarded 5-stars for our food hygiene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Achieving the highest possible standard is incredibly important and I’m so proud of Head Chef Bose Jose and the Hospitality team at Glebefields.

Glebefields Team Celebrate 5 Star Rating

"Chef Bose joined the team in June 2022, this award is in recognition of his extensive knowledge and continued hard work in maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness standards in our kitchen.”

Food hygiene ratings are an inspection given to a food business that reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority.

The ratings assess:

- How hygienically food is handled – prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- The cleanliness of a business, including taking into consideration layout and ventilation.

- How food records are managed.

Glebefields provides; residential and nursing care for short and long-term resident stays.

We are welcoming new residents into our home to ensure that we are there for those that need care and support.