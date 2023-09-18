News you can trust since 1838
There were happy scenes at Barchester’s Glebefields Care Home in Drayton, Banbury recently, as staff and residents celebrated the home receiving a 5-star Food Hygiene Rating by the local authority on 14th September 2023.
The achievement is the highest rating a care home can receive from an Environmental Health officer, and shows the home has complied with all the statutory obligations; showing outstanding food hygiene standards.

General Manager, Nisha Shaji commented “Following the unannounced inspection, we’re extremely pleased to have been awarded 5-stars for our food hygiene.

"Achieving the highest possible standard is incredibly important and I’m so proud of Head Chef Bose Jose and the Hospitality team at Glebefields.

"Chef Bose joined the team in June 2022, this award is in recognition of his extensive knowledge and continued hard work in maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness standards in our kitchen.”

Food hygiene ratings are an inspection given to a food business that reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority.

The ratings assess:

- How hygienically food is handled – prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

- The cleanliness of a business, including taking into consideration layout and ventilation.

- How food records are managed.

