Banbury care home helps town become dementia friendly

A care home in Banbury is helping to create a dementia-friendly community by hosting a Dementia Friends session.

Highmarket House in Norbar Place, will host the public event on Friday, March 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm which will allow people to drop in and learn about what it’s like to live with dementia.

During the session, dementia friends champion, Marisa Ramos, will offer expert advice and answer any questions on the specialised care offered at Highmarket House for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

The team at Highmarket House will be on hand throughout the afternoon to help visitors discover the small things they can do to make a difference to people living with dementia in the community.

Francine Summers, home manager at Highmarket House, said: “At Highmarket House we are committed to encourage others to learn about dementia, and we are really proud of the progress we have made by supporting Dementia Friends.

"We want to assist with educating people, but also help the community turn their knowledge into action by making our community more aware of those living with dementia.

She added: “We look forward to welcoming the community into our home on Friday to spread awareness of dementia at our Dementia Friends session.”

The Dementia Friends program is an Alzheimer’s Society’s initiative aimed at changing people’s perceptions of dementia.

To find out more about Highmarket House care home, call 01295 297 652 or email Marisa Ramos, customer relations manager onmarisa.ramos@careuk.com

For more general information visit careuk.com/highmarket-house