Banbury care home dementia cafe given funding boost from county council

A Banbury care home has been given an Oxfordshire County Council grant to fund a monthly meeting for dementia sufferers.

Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home was handed £2,126 for the monthly ‘nostalgia café’ along with six other projects which support adults across the county from the council’s ‘innovation fund’.

More organisations can benefit from the fund with £100,000 up for grabs with a second round of bids for grants opening yesterday (Thursday, August 2).

Deputy council leader Cllr Judith Heathcoat said: “I am delighted that these community groups and organisations have been awarded this funding.

“Each of them has come up with innovative ways to enrich the lives of so many, helping to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

“I hope many more groups across the county will be inspired by their success and will apply for grants in the next round of applications.

“Our thanks must also go to the fabulous team at OCVA for their support and advice to interested groups wanting to apply for a grant.”

Green Pastures’ project is to be exclusively used by people with dementia living in their own homes as well as their carers.

The aim is to make the café, which would be run in the atrium, a fun, supportive and restorative place where people with dementia can join activities like singalongs, arts and crafts, and even the sport of ‘kurling’ – an indoor version of curling.

Carers would be able to receive professional advice and support from agencies like Dementia Oxfordshire.

Other beneficiaries include ‘Oxfordshire Gig Buddies’, which won £22,477 for a 12-month pilot project of matching isolated people with someone to go to events with, and the ‘Age Friendly Cultural Network Oxfordshire’ that hopes to engage the elderly with creative activities from various sectors.

A total of £56,494 was awarded to a rich variety of charities, groups and organisations in the first tranche of funding.

All of them will use the one-off grants to support people with social contact, getting out of the house, maintaining independence as well as seeing and making friends.

The fund was created after the council made changes to daytime support for people aged 18 and over.

Its aim is to provide one-off funding to support the development of self-sustaining projects, delivering new opportunities for adults that are fit for the future.

Deirdre Wallace, who set up the funding process at the council, said: “The creativity and innovation demonstrated by successful projects sets very high standards for this next round of funding.

“Recommendations for awards from the Innovation fund were co-produced with people who use services, which for me personally was a process I felt very privileged to be part of – it tells us that we are getting things right!

“I would encourage all community and voluntary groups with innovative ideas of how to make life better for adults in Oxfordshire to apply to the innovation fund.”

Oxfordshire Community & Voluntary Action is available to provide support to organisations wishing to bid for innovation funding, and to provide advice and information on alternative funding opportunities. www.ocva.org.uk

Applications can be received between now and noon on September 21.

A cross-party panel will evaluate applications on October 1, with recommendations to cabinet for decision on November, 20.

Successful applicants can expect to receive funding in January, 2019.