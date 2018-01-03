Banbury car park to temporarily close for stairwell tower demolition

A Banbury car park will be temporarily closed at the end of the month as the remains of a stairwell tower are demolished.

Bolton Road car park will be shut from January 29 to February 2, as the tall brick structure from the old multi-storey is taken down.

The old stairwell tower by Bolton Road car park NNL-180301-104909001

From January 8 to March 16, 14 parking bays around the tower will be cordoned off for a site office and one of the entry lanes will be shut.

The work will create ten extra spaces and Cherwell District Council deputy leader George Reynolds apologised for the disruption.

“We are now in a position to demolish the final remains of the tower and whilst this may cause some short term disruption, it will have a long term benefit by providing an additional ten spaces for drivers,” he said.

“During these works additional dust may be created. The contractors will do their best to minimise this but we would like to forewarn customers.

“We do apologise for any disruption whilst these works are taking place and thank customers for their patience during this time.”

The council demolished the multi-storey car park in autumn 2016, after significant structural concerns were identified, but the tower was left due to technical issues with the telecoms on the roof.