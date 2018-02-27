Banbury car park re-opens ahead of schedule

The car park on the site of the former multi-storey car park has already re-opened after demolition work was carried out.

The car park in Bolton Road has been partially closed since January in order to raze to the ground the final remains of a stairwell tower.

This was retained after Cherwell District Council demolished the Bolton Road multi-storey car park in 2016 due to technical issues with the telecoms mounted on the roof, but has now been demolished to create an additional ten parking spaces.

Originally the car park was set to re-open on Saturday, March 17.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to get these essential works done earlier than expected, meaning the whole car park is back to normal operation.

“Finishing the work early reduces the disruption to residents, which has been one of our priorities throughout. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carried out the work.

He added: “The improvements to this car park are part of the council’s wider plans to regenerate the town centre and improve the retail experience for shoppers and visitors to Banbury, and investing in our assets is a major part of delivering that.”

Bolton Road car park now provides 145 bays and seven Blue Badge holder bays. For more info visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/Parking.