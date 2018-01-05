Banbury cafe manager going bald for Sam Kyme boys

A Banbury cafe manager will start the new year off bald when she has her hair cut off in aid of the fund for the late Sam Kyme’s boys on Sunday.

Chantal Shaw is having her hair cut off to raise money for the boys whose mother died of motor neurone disease just before Christmas.

The fund, set up to help pay funeral costs and offset the costs of Joey and Harry’s move to Australia where they will live with Ms Kyme’s sister, Pippa, has raised £53,000.

The shave will be at Cafe Red, below Banbury Museum, at noon on Sunday, and there will be mulled wine, pies and other refreshments.

A barber’s chair has been imported specially for the occasion.