Banbury business joins forces with army regiment

The financial firm's open day connected Armed Forces personnel with career advice and training to help them enter the civilian workforce.

Earlier this month Bibby Financial Services of Banbury, welcomed a group of existing members of 262 (LSS) Signal Squadron, 15th Signal Regiment into their Banbury offices to learn how their skills could be transferable into business IT services and change management.

Many skill sets are transferable after a solider leaves the army

The open day was the brainchild of BFS IT services director Stewart Allan and change management director Imogen Gurney. It was, however, Chris Broadrick, information security manager and former member of the Royal Logistics Corps, who brought the idea to life after attending a reunion dinner with his former regiment.

Mr Broadrick overheard regiment members discussing how they wanted to create links with local businesses to support personnel in gaining skilled employment as they reach the end of their service

Chris said: “The people I had been working with at 15th Signal Regiment in Upper Arncott near Bicester, are Systems Analysts, with similar skill sets to the people we have here at BFS

"They are administered under the Royal Corps of Signals and provide crucial technical logistical support for Information Systems, including areas of conflict such as Afghanistan.

“When I was still in HM Forces I didn’t know how to describe my skill set in Civvy Street, I simply didn’t have that knowledge of ‘civilian speak’ and how people conduct themselves in business.

He added: "What we all found out from the military’s visit to BFS was that we do all speak the same IT and project/programme language. Wet just use different words but often follow the same process.”

The open day proved a huge success with BFS pledging to offer interview and CV support to members of the regiment as they begin to pursue new careers, outside of the Armed Forces.

Major Pete Asplen, Royal Corps of Signals said: “After today we all have a much better idea of the types of roles that we could potentially fit into and, more importantly, with the confidence that we can really make a valuable contribution in our future career.”