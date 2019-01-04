Banbury business bags beauty award

The year ended on a high note for one Banbury-based beauty business as it won a prestigious magazine award as voted for by its readers.

Shared Beauty Secrets, based at Adderbury’s Banbury Business Park, has added another award to its already overflowing trophy cabinet after winning ‘Best New Health and Wellbeing Product’ in Beauty Magazine’s The Beauty Awards 2018 with OK!

The awards saw 500,000 reader votes cast across 32 categories to determine the very best in New Beauty and Wellness for 2018.

The company is most well known for its self-heating Lava Shells which allow therapists to provide a continuous and seamless body massage for up to an hour.

In 2018, the company brought the same patented, natural, biodegradable heat technology to the home with the award winning Lava Shells ‘Spa-At-Home’ Self-Heating Massage Kit.

Clare Anderson, director of Shared Beauty Secrets, said: “It has been an amazing journey for us and we want to thank all of our customers over the last 10 years who have supported us and everyone who voted for us in these awards. This win is not only proof that Lava Shells is a leading spa range but with its sister brand, kokolokahi, is also a popular consumer choice.”

Winners were announced during a star-studded evening, hosted by Peter Andre, at London’s Park Plaza in front of 1,000 guests from the world of celebrity, retail and beauty.

OK Magazine said of the product: “Lava Shells Massage is the most sought-after heated massage in the beauty industry. This Self-Heating Massage Kit is easy to use in the comfort of your own home.

“The gentle warmth of the Lava Shell eases the body’s muscles, releasing tension, aches and pains.”

Having identified a growing demand for Lava Shells massage, which is stocked in over 2,000 spas and hotels across the UK, Shared Beauty Secrets launched the Lava Shells ‘Spa-At-Home’ Self-Heating Massage Kit to allow consumers to recreate the unique therapy at home.

To use, a gel sachet is placed inside the porcelain shell to which an activator is added, causing a natural exothermic reaction. The shell takes between five and ten minutes to warm up to a mild heat and continues to generate heat for up to an hour.

For more info visit www.sharedbeautysecrets.com.