Banbury Boxer proves a knockout at Crufts

A Boxer dog from Banbury has returned from Crufts as champion.

Boxer Dave claimed a prestigious first-place in the Working Group, after already being named Best of Breed, making them the best in their category in the UK.

Dave, a Boxer returns as a Crufts champion

Owner Mitch Griffiths said: "He’s one of the good ones. This is our third year Best of Breed, last year with him (Dave) and the year before with the half-sister and now we’re the best in group.

“It’s been quite rushed today; we’ve brought five dogs with us, they only just finished judging the breed when we went in, so we had a mad rush to get in the ring

“He’s a good show dog, he always tries for you and at home he’s very easy to live with.”

An estimated 27,000 pooches visited Birmingham's NEC during the four-day event run by The Kennel Club, with just under 21,000 dogs from 220 different breeds competing for a chance to win Best in Show.

Mitch Griffiths with his champion Boxer dog, Dave

For Mitch, there was no wiping the smile off his face as he and his beloved six-year-old Dave enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, with millions watching live coverage on Channel 4.

He said: “I don’t think Dave is really bothered, he’s quite laid back. We say he has middle child syndrome; he’s never the naughty one and he’s not the good one either.

Mitch added: “You wouldn’t show dogs if you didn’t want to win, I enjoy the winning. A lot of work goes into it to do it well. These are normal dogs as well, they’re not just show dogs, they live in the house with us.”