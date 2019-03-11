Banbury Boxer proves a knockout at Crufts

A Boxer dog from Banbury has returned from Crufts as champion.
Boxer Dave claimed a prestigious first-place in the Working Group, after already being named Best of Breed, making them the best in their category in the UK.
Owner Mitch Griffiths said: "He’s one of the good ones. This is our third year Best of Breed, last year with him (Dave) and the year before with the half-sister and now we’re the best in group.
“It’s been quite rushed today; we’ve brought five dogs with us, they only just finished judging the breed when we went in, so we had a mad rush to get in the ring
“He’s a good show dog, he always tries for you and at home he’s very easy to live with.”
An estimated 27,000 pooches visited Birmingham's NEC during the four-day event run by The Kennel Club, with just under 21,000 dogs from 220 different breeds competing for a chance to win Best in Show.
For Mitch, there was no wiping the smile off his face as he and his beloved six-year-old Dave enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, with millions watching live coverage on Channel 4.
He said: “I don’t think Dave is really bothered, he’s quite laid back. We say he has middle child syndrome; he’s never the naughty one and he’s not the good one either.
Mitch added: “You wouldn’t show dogs if you didn’t want to win, I enjoy the winning. A lot of work goes into it to do it well. These are normal dogs as well, they’re not just show dogs, they live in the house with us.”