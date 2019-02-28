Banbury bowling alley shuts its doors

Banbury's only bowling alley is now 'closed for business' as parent company MFA Ltd goes into administration.

Rumours about the recreational facility's viability were raised several weeks ago as parent company MFA Bowl UK Ltd brought in administrators.

A big padlock keeps would be bowlers at bay

At that time several former and current employees had took to social media claiming unpaid wages and a company in disarray.

A Banbury Guardian reporter visited the George Street location to confirm the allegations but was told by one member of staff that 'everything is the same as normal.'

The only indication of the Banbury alley's closure is a note attached to the premises door. Both its Twitter and Facebook pages contain no additional information with the FB page's last post being on February 7.

No information on the number of job losses or the future of the Banbury alley are available at this time.

The only information is this sign on the door

More information when we get it.